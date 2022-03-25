Gold Medalists Are Winners

Off to the all-weather at Kempton next where Richard Hughes puts Gold Medal in to a handicap for the first time.

Always rumoured to be held in high regard at home, he made a winning debut at Wolverhampton before trying listed class when fifth at Doncaster, beaten less than five lengths at the line before being put away over the winter.

He returned with a win at Lingfield where he made all over a furlong shorter for an easy enough success, and with that run tuning him up, he should be spot-on here and may well double up under Shane Kelly this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gold Medal 4.30pm Kempton 4/1 most bookmakers