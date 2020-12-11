Goodbye Dancer weighted to go well in repeat bid

Having fallen in the weights, Goodbye Dancer looks worth siding with at 8/1 in the 3m handicap hurdle that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Cheltenham (3.35).

This nine-year-old made his first start for Fergal O’Brien a winning one when landing the spoils in this 12 months ago off a mark of 124.

After being held-up, Goodbye Dancer made smooth headway two from home to take up the running approaching the last where he made a mistake before running on strongly to account for Ask Ben by 1 3/4 lengths.

He got put up 10lb for that but was in the process of running a huge race off his revised rating of 134 over this course and distance when coming to grief at the last when holding every chance.

Goodbye Dancer has since failed to trouble the judge in five outings, but that has resulted in the assessor cutting him plenty of slack.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 123 and that makes him a huge player from a handicapping perspective despite having to race from 2lb out of the weights.

Goodbye Dancer also wasn’t given a hard time on return to action here last month and that spin should have put him spot on for this.

So with the stable in fine form, he looks primed to make a bold bid to retain his crown under Paddy Brennan.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Goodbye Dancer (8/1 bet365 – BOG)