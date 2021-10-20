Haggas To Strike Again At Doncaster

Not long to go on the flat (turf) but William Haggas has managed to get another run in to Titian in the 3.50pm, just his second outing of the season. Runner-up to Barn Owl at Beverley on his first run in ten months, I got the feeling he blew up a little close home that day, but back he comes off the same handicap mark here. If he has improved as everyone thinks, then he will take an awful lot of beating here, and despite what others may think, I see the booking of Ryan Moore to ride as a massive positive.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Titian 3.50pm Doncaster 9/4 Bet365