SILLY MONEY UP FOR GRABS WITH THE TOTE AGAIN TIHS WEEKEND – HAVE SOME OF THAT!

Well the Tote have released their figures for the guaranteed pots again this weekend and once again, there are some tasty sums to be had. £100,00 at Newcastle on all-weather finals day is a decent start but hang on a minute, there is £250,000 at Musselburgh Saturday, and £100,000 each at Plumpton Sunday and then Kempton Monday too – madness!

Find a horse to place in the first six races on any day and you will take home your share of the pot (which may grow to be bigger being Easter weekend), though if you think that is all too easy for you (?) then have a go at the Scoop 6 or the ITV 7 where you need to try and find the winners instead.

Placepot Guarantees:

Friday – Newcastle £100,000

Saturday – Musselburgh £250,000

Sunday – Plumpton £100,000

Monday – Kempton £100,000

Saturday Scoop6: Win Fund rollover £83,773, Bonus Fund rollover £79,617, that gives an £200k estimated figure for the combined pools on Saturday.

Saturday Scoop6 Races:

1.50 Musselburgh – Royal Mile Hcap (9-declared)

2.25 Musselburgh – 7f Silver Arrow Hcap (12-declared)

2.40 Haydock – 3m1f Staying Chase Series Final (15-declared)

3.00 Musselburgh – 5f Scottish Sprint Cup (14-declared)

3.15 Haydock – 3m Stayers Hurdle Series Final (16-declared)

3.35 Musselburgh – 1m6f Queen’s Cup (14-declared)

Trifecta rollover race: 3.00 Musselburgh – Tote Scottish Sprint Cup (Saturday) with a current rollover of £11,221, which would create an estimated final Trifecta pool of £60k

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7

Good Friday ITV7 Placepot

2.25 Newcastle

2.40 Lingfield

3.00 Newcastle

3.15 Lingfield

3.35 Newcastle

3.50 Lingfield

4.45 Newcastle

Easter Saturday ITV7 Placepot

1.50 Musselburgh

2.25 Musselburgh

2.30 Carlisle

2.40 Haydock

3.00 Musselburgh

3.15 Haydock

3.35 Musselburgh

Easter Monday ITV7 Placepot

2.40 Fairyhouse

3.15 Fairyhouse

3.50 Fairyhouse

4.05 Kempton

4.20 Fairyhouse

4.40 Kempton

5.00 Fairyhouse