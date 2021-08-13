Irish raider Certainly Deserves Plenty Of Respect

With a lack of high quality racing in the UK today we will settle for just the one from Pontefract this afternoon when Jessica Harrington sends Valeria Messalina for the Listed Flying Fillies Stakes at 3.10pm.

The fact that she is sent over from Ireland could well be seen as a clue in itself, but add the fact that she was a good second in a better race at Fairyhouse last time out suggests she is reaching her peak.

A tongue tie is tried for the first time to help her breathing, and although the drop back to six furlongs may not be ideal (she was running on over seven last time out), I am wondering if they may well let her bowl along in front today and play a game of catch me if you can, with Andrea Atzeni tasked with doing the steering.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Valeria Messalina 3.10pm Pontefract 7/2 William Hill and Novibet