Kerb Line appeals on handicap debut

Kerb Line looks a potential improver now going down the handicap route and worth a punt at 5/1 in the 3.25 ar Ffos Las today.

This Jeremu Scott trained seven-year-old to trouble the judge in three quick runs in December/January in class 3 and class 4 contests, but the last two of those werre not devoid of promise.

In the first of those at Plumpton, Kerb Line was held-up in last before plugging on from three out to finish a never nearer 44 length sixth of 10 to Cat Tiger. The fifth hoem that day, Fraternal, has since lowered the colours of the 127-rated Fix Sun at Fakenham.

The selection then put in a similar effort last time out at Exeter when again making late headway to finish a not knocked about 18 length sixth of 16 to Gustavian.

He looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and now makes his debut in that sphere in class 5 company off an opening mark of 98.

I think that looks explotable and his breeding suggests he should be capable of better than what he has shown so far.

Kerb Line is also the least exposed in the line-up and this looks a weak class 5.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kerb Line (5/1 bet365 – BOG)