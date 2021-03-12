Lady KK an each-way play at 12/1

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out, Lady KK appeals each-way at 12/1 now dropped back in trip in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Sandown today (4.45).

This six-year-old mare only made the frame once in five starts between the flags but ran a blinder on debut under rules for Jeremy Scott when second of nine to Emmpressive Lady over 2m 2f at Exeter.

After being held-up at the rear, Lady KK was pushed along and had plenty do do three from home. She than responded well and stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to he line and be beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

The winner is a progressive sort who went on to follow-up on handicap debut in a class 3 off 115 before running a blinder when runner-up in a class 2 at Kempton off 120.

Born In Borris, who finished a short-head behind the selection in third, was rated 127 going into the race – so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4 affair.

Lady KK has since finished runner-up in a three-runner contest over 2m at Fakenham when staying on to be beaten two lengths and although only fifth on handicap handicap debut last time out over 2m 5f at Exeter off an opening mark of 108 she raced wide and travelled into contention until weakening two from home.

To me she clearly failed to get home, so the drop back in trip here may well see her in a far better light.

Lady KK is also now able to race off 1lb lower and judged on her aforementioned runs a mark of 107 looks very workable.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Lady KK (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)