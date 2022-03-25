Licence To Thrill

Just the one Listed contest this Sunday but an interesting one nonetheless. Jason The Militant returns to the Flat having mixed it at a lofty level over hurdles and is one to watch with his fitness advantage, as is the once raced ger Lyons trained Licence, who has entries in better races in the next few months including the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May. He won his only start at Gowran Park very easily and could be anything granted nominal improvement.

The other interesting one has to be Aidan O’Brien’s Cleveland, not seen in action since winning his maiden in November 2020. It is fairly unusual for connections to keep a horse in training if they don’t think he is up to the grade, suggesting the son of Camelot may be a lot better than we have seen on the course so far.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Licence 4.25pm Naas 100/30 all bookmakers