Long Journey North To Pay Off For Robert Cowell Gelding

Those who have followed the horses for years will be a touch sad to see the now eight-year-old Blue De Vega competing in a Class Three handicap at Doncaster, but he isn’t getting any younger (who is), and trainer Robert Cowell will be carefully weighing up his options from now on.

He hasn’t really been at the very top of his game so far this season and is without a win from 11 starts, but he has placed numerous times in better races and off far higher marks, suggesting today could yet be his day. A higher draw would have been a bonus but with eight runners I am hoping that may not have too much effect, and with a clear run I do expect a promising effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blue De Vega 2.25pm Doncaster 10/1 Bet365