Lots to like about Lady KK

Lady KK is a strong fancy to cash-in on what looks a lenient mark an open her account in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Exeter today (1.10).

This six-year-old mare only made the frame once in five starts between the flags but ran a blinder on debut under rules for Jeremy Scott when second of nine to Emmpressive Lady over 2m 2f at this venue.

After being held-up at the rear, Lady KK was pushed along and had plenty do do three from home. She than responded well and stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to he line and be beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

The winner is a progressive sort who went on to follow-up on handicap debut in a class 3 off 115 before running a blinder when runner-up in a class 2 at Kempton off 120.

Born In Borris, who finished a short-head behind the selection in third, was rated 127 going into the race – so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4 affair.

Lady KK has since finished runner-up in a three-runner contest over 2m at Fakenham when staying on to be beaten two lengths and now makes her handicap debut off an opening mark of 108.

That looks very exploitable judged on her aforementioned effort behind Emmpressive Lady and the step up in trip promises to suit.

So with further improvement on the cards, Lady KK looks to have lot going for her in what looks very winnable contest for the grade and thus rates the best bet of he day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Lady KK (5/2 BetVictor – BOG)