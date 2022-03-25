Magical Magistrato At Ascot

Although Magistrato has always been held in high-regard at the Paul Nicholls yard, he hasn’t really transferred that to the track just yet with his form tailing off after a win at Chepstow last October that promised so much.

He wears a tongue-tie for the first time here, suggesting he may have swallowed his tongue or had trouble breathing when a well-beaten fifth of six at Wincanton in late January, but if that brings him back to his best then a mark of 120 may prove generous, and he has a chance of a place at least in this line-up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Magistrato 2.45pm Ascot 12/1 Bet365