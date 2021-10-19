Nicholls Import To Strike At Newton Abbot

With so many top trainers based in the West Country you rarely see a bad card at Newton Abbot, and this afternoon is no exception. I try very hard not to show favouritism to certain trainers or jockeys, but I am a huge fan of Paul Nicholls, and I am convinced the master of Ditcheat has a decent import on his hands in the ex-French Halo Des Obeaux, who ought to eat this lot for breakfast (famous last words).

A winner at Auteuil last March, his one run here was a third at Worcester earlier this month, and with a fitness advantage over some, I can only see the one winner barring any jumping mishaps. Harry Fry’s Millbank Flyer is one to watch after a wind operation but has over a stone to find making him hard to make a winning case for (place, ,maybe), while Ted’s Friend is another to watch for future reference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Halo Des Obeaux 2.48pm Newton Abbot 9/4 Skybet, Paddy Power and others.