Opposition Look All At Sea

Law Of The Sea has suffered the ultimate punishment for his wayward antics and has been gelded since we last saw him in action. Already a winner at Kempton and Leicester over a mile and a half, he ran his best race in defeat when a four-length fifth in the Group Two Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last June, the last time we saw him on a racetrack.

He has always looked the sort to do better with age, and if he puts it all in here he can win this for the Gosden’s despite having to find 4lb with Euchen Glenn according to the official ratings.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Law Of The Sea 4.50pm Doncaster 5/2 all bookmakers