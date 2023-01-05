Prince May Be Crowned King At Meydan

Later on the same card at Meydan, Doug Watson seems very pleased with the wellbeing of Prince Eiji ahead of the Group Two Al Maktoun Challenge at 4.20pm, a race the trainer has won in two of the last three years.

He has the benefit over some of a recent run having taken the Listed Dubai Creek Mile in early December and as his trainer reports him to have strengthened up over the summer, another big run is eagerly anticipated.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Prince Eiji 4.20pm Meydan (Dubai) 9/2 Bet365