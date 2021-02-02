Proschema the standout punt at Newcastle

On day’s jumpers’ bumper card at Newcastle, Proschema rates the standout bet at 3/1 in the 2.55.

This six-year-old was a smart performer on the level when trained by Tom Dascombe, winning twice and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when third of 16 to Ghostwatch in the 2018 running of the class 2 Melrose Handicap at York of 100 after which he ran in the Group 1 St Leger.

Proschema also ran very well at this venue in the 2019 running of the Northumberland Plate here when a 1 1/4 length third of 19 to Who Dares Wins off 103.

He ha since developed into a fairly useful hurdler since joining Dan Skelton and comes into this having shown a good attitude to get up late on and score by a nose in a bumper over this course and distance 13 days ago.

I thought he did well that day to come from far off the pace under Bridget Andrews when arguably given too much to do and Harry Skelton now takes over in the saddle.

Given his proven course form and the level of ability he showed on the level, I think he will have too much gears for his opponents today and he is thus taken to go in again on what is an uninspiring day’s racing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Proschema (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)