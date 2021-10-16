Robert Stephens’ Entry Could Have The Last Laugh

An interesting (?) day at Bath, even if the quality is nothing to write home about, yet I still think I have found a horse worthy of some each way consideration if nothing else, even if we do have to wait until the “lucky last” to get involved.

Street Jester may not be the first to leap off the page for you here, but even at the age of seven, he may have one more win in him this afternoon. Rated 60 at his peak, he has had his issues and was off the track for close to two years, but he won here over course and distance in September, and was beaten less than two lengths off his current mark when fourth over further here last month when hitting the front late on, before being mowed down by those with more stamina.

Back at a more suitable trip and with a course record of three wins from eight starts, jockey Zoe Lewis claims seven pounds off his back, and I don’t think he will go under without a fight.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Street Jester 5.05pm Bath 17/2 Novibet