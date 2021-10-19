Runaway Winner?

Well in looks like winter is here as far as racing is concerned with just the one all-weather card and everything else over the jumps, but as we wait to say goodbye to the fair weather flat horses, we get to welcome back our old friends over the jumps and I love both codes for very different reasons.

Small fields thanks to the faster ground leave us with finally limited choices, but we have one worth a second look in the novice hurdle that starts the Ludlow card at 1.00pm. Although the Nicky Henderson strike rate has dropped off since an outstanding start to the season, he has an interesting newcomer to the yard in the ex Margaret Mullins Full Of Light but as he is such a ludicrous price, we will look for an each way alternative.

Key To The Moon has pulled too hard to have any chance in his bumpers but has shown glimpses of ability, and if anyone can teach him to settle and give his best, Nigel Twiston-Davies is your man. At a double figure price all he has to do is make it in to the frame and with his stable in great form, that may be what happens for us this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Key to The Moon 1.00pm Ludlow 12/1 SkyBet, William Hill, and others.