Shawaamekh the standout bet at Chester

On the back of three decent efforts, the well-treated Shawaamekh is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways now dropped back in class in in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Chester (8.10)

This Declan Carroll trained seven-year-old scored twice in 2019, landing a class 4 at York off 78 before following-up in good style at Thirsk off 84 when staying on strongly to score by two lengths.

He has not got his head in front since but did post some solid efforts in defeat last year, including when third to Summerghand in a class 2 over 6f at Pontefract off 88.

Shawaamekh also ran well when a 3 3/4 length third of 11 to Revich in a class 3 over this course and distance off 85 and when fourth of 12 to Sir Maximillian in another class 3 here off 84.

He is now able to race of 80, 3lb lower than when last victorious, and comes into this on the back of three promising spins this season.

In the first of those over course and distance, Shawaamekh finished a fine one length fourth of 14 to Broken Spear on his first start after a wind-op when staying on strongly from off the pace to be nearest at the finish.

He backed that up with a staying on six length seventh of 8 to Boardman at York in a race which has worked out well and was only beaten two lengths last time out when fifth of 16 in a class 3 at the same venue off 81

Those run should have put him spot on and Shawaamekh now drops back down into class 4 company and has also bagged a good draw in stall three – so looks to have lots going for him in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts Shawaamekh (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)