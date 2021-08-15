Soprano To Have Her Fans Singing At Lingfield

Personally I am pretty convinced that the lower the standard of the racing the more shock results appear on the results page and to be honest, it is pretty ropey stuff – so I will be reducing my bets accordingly.

Lingfield this afternoon is a prime example with an all-weather card where Carmela Soprano has an excellent chance in the 2.05pm, but in a race restricted to horses rated 0-50 my confidence can hardly be at an all-time high.

John Jenkins trains the three-year-old daughter of Hellvelyn who has placed in three of her seven starts on the all-weather, and won once from three starts on turf and is joint highest rated here off 50, which hardly makes her a superstar I’m afraid to say. She was a solid if well-beaten second in a Class Six handicap at Leicester last time out and sneaks in here off a decent weight thanks to her age and filly allowance plus the 3lb claim from the saddle of jockey Thore Hammer Hansen which may be enough to make all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Carmela Soprano 2.05pm Lingfield 6/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power and most other bookmakers