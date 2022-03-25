Toys Out Of The Pram If This One Loses

Our first race of the weekend will be at The Curragh where any odds against about the once raced Toy looks well worth taking. Aidan O’Brien trains the daughter of Galileo out of a Storm Cat mare and she went in to many a notebook when second over course and distance last October.

Clearly a backward sort, I suspect that run was just to give her a little racecourse experience before she was put away for the winter, and she did well in the circumstances to get up for second spot.

You could see from her head carriage that she was as green as grass and Seamie Heffernan wasn’t too hard on her in the saddle, and with that experience under her belt, she can go on to have a successful season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Toy 2.31pm The Curragh 6/5 Paddy Power and BetVictor