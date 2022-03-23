Walpole Looks Primed

Roger Varian’s Robert Walpole has clearly had plenty of issues, with just the five career starts at the age of five, winning for the first time at Southwell earlier in the month.

Previously in the care of George Scott, that was only his third start for his new stable and I am hoping there may be even more to come.

As well as whatever ailed him physically, he may have mental issues too, rearing at the start last time out and giving away lengths to all his rivals, but that only goes to prove just how much ability he must have been hiding to date, running on under a forceful ride to get up late on off a fast early pace (which will have helped).

Another 4lb from the handicapper doesn’t really look enough to stop a follow-up win – though hopefully he can get away on better terms here, before running them all down late on once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Robert Walpole 6.45pm Newcastle 7/4 Bet365 and William Hill