WE are now only hours away from BKB 21

The show goes ahead at the O2 at Indigo on Saturday night and viewers from across the Middle East will be tuning in on beIN Sports.

We agreed a deal with them in the last few days and their coverage will reach millions of homes.

This follows the contract we signed with Virgin Media and as always the fights can be seen on www.fite.tv.

BKB™ is now a truly global business.

I estimate that wherever you are in the world – from Las Vegas to Timbuktu – on Saturday night the chances are you will be able to watch the show.

The lucky ones have got a ticket for the show.

We could have sold many more than the 3,000 tickets the venue holds and I can’t wait to see everyone again.

The lockdown shows were important to keep the fighters fighting and the sport in the spotlight, but of course, the shows weren’t the same with the fans.

I believe that having the fans there brings a bit extra out of the fighters.

I’m delighted to say that Conor Benn will be in the crowd this weekend.

I was a massive fan of his dad, Nigel, and Conor looks like a chip off the old block!

He had a great win last time out and he’s been in the gym with Chas Symonds for a few weeks.

Chas is fighting on the show and Conor will be there at ringside cheering him on.

As always, Frank Bruno will be there and Lennox Lewis has shown an interest in coming to the shows when he’s in the UK, so we have the backing of some massive names.

They all love BKB!

Enjoy the show on Saturday

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown