﻿Octopus TV Failure Awards – Twitter Peek by Andrew Eborn

As we #celebrate the #12thAnniversary of the #Hashtag #debut on #Twitter tittering at people’s twitterings with fond memories of #Susanalbumparty and #Sheeranalbumparty

it seemed #timely to look at #OctopusTVFailureAwards nominee the #TwitterPeek ….

Peek Inc

Peek Inc, is a mobile tech company founded in 2007 by three of the first four employees of Virgin Mobile USA.

In September 2008 Peek launched its first product “the Peek” – an email only handheld device.

In 2008 Time selected Peek as one of the 50 Best Inventions of the Year. It was voted the #1 entry in the Gadget of the Year review on Time.com.

Wired Magazine also named Peek their #1 Gadget on their “Gear of the Year” pointing out “not every gadget needs a carnival of features. Take the Peek, which tackles just a single task: mobile email. No phone, no browser, no camera—and no apologies. ….this one-trick pony is a godsend”

Peek Inc Duck

Encouraged by the phenomenal success of its first product Peek Inc assumed that one trick ponies were the way to go and so in 2009 they introduced the Twitter Peek (aka The Tweek”} – a portable device that only does Twitter – yours for $199.

Whilst the Peek was a #StunningSuccess the Tweek was a #FabulousFailure

pointing out that the reaction of many to the release of the Twitter Peek was a collective, “Huh?” “I already have a $200 device to update Twitter..it’s called my iPhone.”

The main question is why this product ever existed?

Even if people did want a device that only did Twitter – which they didn’t – you would have to make sure it does Twitter well. The fact is the Tweek failed at doing that as it missed many Twitter functions. Using the Tweek was a painfully slow experience. The messages were truncated with only the first 20 characters being shown. Clicking on links brought up a “horribly slow browser” that displayed poorly formatted text only version of the linked webpage and the Tweek only supported one account.

There was a deluge of damning reviews

“The Twitter Peek is so dumb it makes my brain hurt.”

“This is a device that is built on flawed logic and executed poorly. I can’t think of a single person in a single situation where this would make sense. I just can’t believe this thing exists.”

PC Magazine gave it just one and a half stars “dismal”

It was a device designed to solve a problem that just did not exist

As Gizmodo asked

“What’s next…. How about a batman utility belt full of like 20 devices each doing the equivalent of one app, for seven bucks a month, each?”

As PC Magazine pointed out “Twitter is already a pretty stripped-down service. TwitterPeek makes it less useful, less flexible, and less interesting.”

TwitterPeek is for people who want Twitter, but don’t want to surf the Web on their phones.

Do they exist?”

#Nope

On February 1, 2012, Peek announced that it had terminated service for all its dedicated hardware in a move to cloud-only service.

Lesson to be learnt

Past success does not guarantee future performance. As always, carry out research to ensure that there is actually a market for your product and if you do decide to launch a new product ensure that that product delivers what it promises.

The Twitter Peek failed on several levels both flawed logic and execution. For these reasons The Tweek is this week’s nomination for The Octopus TV Failure Awards.

Prize for the first person to notify Peek via Twitter .. Ed Sheeran and Susan Boyle will bring the records and we can all celebrate with #analbumparty

See you next time for more fantastically fabulous failures …. In the meantime, I hope that you and yours have a fantastic Christmas. Celebrate in style – just be careful what you Tweet !



