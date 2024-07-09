Accrual Can Add Another Victory

Accrual could hardly have been any more impressive when scooting home by a widening four-length margin at Wolverhampton on the first of this month, and he returns in the 4.10pm at Yarmouth today carrying a 6lb penalty, which may be considerably less than his next mark once the handicapper gets to him.

Sticking to five furlongs seems a wise idea, as does Class Five company, and if he remains at the same level, he is close to impossible to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Accrual 4.10pm Yarmouth 11/10 Bet365