Bez, Mark Berry, seen at Wilmslow Festival of Nature “On Your Bike” cycling to generate enough energy to power his DJ set. Salford, Manchester. pic: Mike Downes

Saturday saw Happy Mondays maracas shaking legend Bez pedaling to generate enough power to run the stage equipment for other artists to perform before taking to the stage himself to lead the local crowd in a mash up of Manchurian hits, again all run by pedal power.

Bez, Mark Berry, seen at Wilmslow Festival of Nature “On Your Bike” performing on stage after cycling to generate enough energy to power his set. Salford, Manchester pic Mike Downes

The On Yer Bike Music Festival is part of Wilmslow’s Festival of Nature which runs throughout October and hopes to highlight to preserve the area for future generations.

For more information visit https://www.festivalofnature.co.uk/