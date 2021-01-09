BUZZING WITH BEZ.. Happy Mondays star Bez to launch a series of get fit videos to rival Joe Wicks

Bez, aiming to get fighting fit Photo Copyright Jules Annan

Bez, real name Mark Berry has decided that lockdown 3 is the perfect time to shed some pounds and get back into shape whilst going up against Joe Wicks and release a series of online keep fit videos.

Bez out in the snow in Manchester Photo Copyright Jules Annan

Bez told the Daily Sport , during the first lockdown he has been sat on a sofa drinking loads of cider and eating too many sugary cakes, which he claims he is now addicted to, as for the second lockdown he couldn’t even remember it

He went on to tell us “Normally I would be burning lots of calories by dancing, going to shows and generally being active. It’s time now to try and get back into shape and kick the sugar addiction”

Bez, real name Mark Berry seen here being put through his paces by personal trainer Andrew Naylor in Manchester. Photo Copyright Jules Annan

This week Bez has joined forces with Manchester based personal trainer Andrew Naylor from the fitness company Fit Forward who started Bez on a 3 month program to shed the pounds and turn his beer belly into a six-pack. Bez has also taken on the skills of a psychologist and a Yoga instructor .

Bez, real name Mark Berry said he was an expert at squats as it reminded him of taking a crap Photo Copyright Jules Annan

The fitness videos ” Buzzing with Bez ” which will follow Bez’s progress with fitness, yoga and his sugar addiction kicking into touch will be available weekly on YouTube via Spoke TV -a channel by Northern Dragon Media.

Bez, being put through his paces by personal trainer Andrew Naylor in Manchester. Bez said this was the first time he had been running in years . Photo Copyright Jules Annan

Maybe we should send some Daily Sport Ladies along to offer some encouragement ?