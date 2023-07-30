CAMP BESTIVAL, DORSET 2023 IN PICTURES

Camp Bestivals 2023 at Lulworth Castle is in full swing. Here is a brief snapshot of some of the photographic highlights highlights …

All images remain Copyright Jules Annan – Concertphotography

`Fearne Cotton and Rob De Bank seen at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Mister Maker and the Utah Saints seen onstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Mister Maker seen onstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Cmat perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Ella Henderson perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Hot Dub Time Machine performs at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `The Kooks perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `The Kooks perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Atmosphere at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Sam Redmore onstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Atmosphere at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Sophie Elllis-Bextor performs at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Sophie Elllis-Bextor performs at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Scouting For Gilrs perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`CDick and Dom perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Gok Wan DJ’ing onstage with Rod Da Bank onstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Scouting For Gilrs perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Dancers onstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Scouting For Girl play the Main stage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Gok Wan onstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `East 17 backstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `East 17 Christmas Special at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Atmosphere at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Atmosphere at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Atmosphere at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Stereo MC’S perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Grace Jones headlines at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Grace Jones headlines at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Grace Jones headlines at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Sam Ryder performs at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Sam Ryder performs at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset `Grace Jones headlines at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset

`Mister Maker and the Utah Saints seen backstage at Camp Bestival Dorset 2023, Friday, Lulworth Castle, Lulworth, Dorset