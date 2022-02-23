Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show, NEC Birmingham opens to a sell out crowd

Words: Hayley Stone

With so many people deciding to take “Staycation” hoildays due to the travel uncertainty caused by the dreaded Covid-19 it is no surprise the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show, NEC Birmingham is completely sold out. With people looking for first time buys, or upgrading their caravans trade was brisk on the first day.

Traders came from all parts of the United Kingdom and beyond to show prospective clients what was new on the market. Of course electric and hybrid vans were in high demand, Campervan Co’s unveiled their new Ford Transit Custom Evolution Eco Camper which will offer up to 26 miles on an electric charge but has a 1-litre Eco Boost range extender engine. Solway Camper Conversions from Scotland reported a busy day and looking forward to the rest of the show .

Solway Camper Conversions Stand have come all the way from Scotland to show off there Top of the range Campervans at the sold out 1st day of the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show held at the NEC Birmingham. ( https://solwaycamperconversions.co.uk ) 22/Feb/2022 . Birmingham England UK pic :G.Stone

Celebrities who were spotted at the show included Adam Woodyatt, Matt Allwright and Julia Bradbury.