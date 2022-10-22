Fencing Newcomer Worth A Watch

The Crawford yard are well-known for bringing horses over from Ireland to pillage the Scottish prize money and risky as it looks, I am hoping they can do so again with Peaceful Sunday in the 3.15pm, a two mile plus handicap chase.

This raid is cheekier than normal as he has never jumped a single fence in public, fair enough in a novice event but pretty rare in a handicap, and they must feel a rating of 129 leaves him well-in at the weights to even give it a try. I suspect if he does win this Monday will be anything but peaceful with the Irish bars singing long in to the night, and if this is the plot I think it is, I want to join in.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Peaceful Sunday 3.15pm Ayr 12/1 most bookmakers