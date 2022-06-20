Ferguson Has The Trump Card At Bath

It seems fair to say that Impeachment wasn’t knocked about once her chance had gone on her debut at Lingfield and if she handles the faster ground at Bath this evening, she may well repay her connections generosity here.

A daughter of Showcasing she may prove to be a shred purchase at 33,000 Guineas if she can step up from her third spot that day, and with Daniel Muscatt retaining the ride I would not be at all surprised to see her well backed all day ahead of her return to action.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Impeachment 5.30pm Bath 10/11 most bookmakers