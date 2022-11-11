Henderson Newbie Can Lord It At Cheltenham

The novice hurdle at 3.30pm looks a race worth watching closely for future winners, but I feel it could turn in to a straight fight between Jonjo O’Neill’s Springwell Bay and Nicky Henderson’s bumper winner Iberico Lord, bought privately after winning impressively at Le Lion-Angers in France.

He quickened up in the style of a decent sort that day and is sure to have been well-schooled over hurdles at Seven Barrows, and if he can use his turn of foot to good advantage here on this better ground, then he may prove a force to reckon with in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Iberico Lord 3.30pm Cheltenham 3/1 most bookmakers