INNERVISIONS RETURNS FOR 2022

INNERVISIONS

LONDON’S SOUL & FUNK CITY FESTIVAL

ANNOUNCES NEW DATES, HEADLINERS

AND BRAND NEW LOCATION FOR 2022

OVO Arena Wembley Sunday

13th November 2022

This year Innervisions festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday 13th November at OVO Arena, Wembley featuring MAZE, Trevor Nelson and Omar with more great acts to be announced.

The festival made its debut in 2018 with a stellar line up of artists across 10 days at multiple London venues, which included Koko, The Roundhouse, Indigo 02, Under The Bridge & Eventim Apollo, bringing legendary acts like Jimmy Cliff, George Clinton, Mavis Staples, Angie Stone and Joel Culpepper to name only a few. In 2019 the festival secured Arts Council Funding and moved to a singular venue @ London’s Roundhouse for a week of sell out events with Robert Glasper, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, Fela Kuti, Aloe Blacc, Gilberto Gil and Maceo Parker.

Destined to change its format and be held on the banks of the Thames in 2020 with the usual huge line up of International Soul, Jazz & Funk artists, like everyone, the organisers had to reschedule for 2 consecutive years due to the pandemic, which also lead to the loss of their planned new home. However just like their logo, the sun has risen again for Innervisions and the organisers AGMP are very pleased to announce that this year’s event will be taking place at OVO Arena, Wembley on Sunday 13th November with many of the same great acts intended for 2020, confirmed to perform in 2022. Tickets purchased and retained from 2020/21 will remain valid for the 2022 event. However the organisers have issued a statement, apologizing for the venue and date change with a contact email for any ticket holders who may have queries [email protected].

Tickets for Innervisions @ OVO Arena Wembley are now on sale with MAZE (featuring Frankie Beverley), Trevor Nelson, MBE (BBC Radio 2), Omar Lye-Fook, MBE (There’s Nothing Like This) and many more to be announced. Tickets available via: http://innervisions-festival.com/