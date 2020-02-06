IPA World Championships Up And Running In Bradford This Week

Where does the year go, I wonder? Once again, we are back at the Bradford Hotel in (you guessed it) Bradford for the IPA World Pool Championships, but this year with one very important difference.

In the bad old days the “other” pool body (whose name we dare not speak) proclaimed a banning order on anyone who played on the IPA tour, which in a nutshell saw the majority of the better players move to or stay with the IPA, but a few top class players remain with the dark side, some say for easier pickings.

Last year, the dark side finally saw sense and realised that pool players just want to play the game and sensibly rescinded the rule, meaning the IPA can welcome “back” players from all codes which can only strengthen the depth of talent on show this week.

Now I admit the competition started on Tuesday afternoon, but with six days in total I didn’t want to bore you to death, though suffice to say I started with a 4-0 4-2 4-1 loss to Sanjay Patel (total gentleman) and once again my tournament is over – though I still have the golden oldies to embarrass myself in one more time.

Defending champion Marc Farnsworth

With nineteen pool tables for the singles, doubles, mixed doubles, ladies, seniors, and masters it is, to put it mildly, going to be a busy week. Freesports are covering the entire tournament once again, so tune in to watch either via your tv or via the new Freesports app which was launched with perfect timing.

Waffle out the way and who do I think will win the main event this year, which is the $64,000 question as always. Well if I was making my living by tipping in pool competitions, I would be a very hungry man, and this year it looks tougher than ever. Just like the horses you need to let your head overrule your heart, but I still can’t help but have a few favourites who I hope will go close. When he is playing well, Jordan Shepherd is the man to watch if his temperament and concentration can hold up for the duration. When he is in the zone, he can pot anything from anywhere, but genius comes at a price, and if the wheels fall off his chances could go with them.

Marc Farnsworth has suffered from the Champion’s curse and hasn’t had a good season by his high standards, but should still be there or thereabouts in the latter stages, as will 2019 runner-up Tom Cousins and the hard to beat Liam Dunster – and no guarantees I have even named the winner yet.

Phil Harrison and Adam Davis lead the charge from “the dark side”, and both could do well if they adapt quickly to the more attacking rule set, leaving Carl Morrison as my idea of a dark horse, a former top class player only now making a belated comeback after a few years away with the family (though as I write he has just drawn Marc Farnsworth in the last 64 meaning one of the two has to fall by the wayside).

My suggestion – Jordan Shepherd.

The doubles and varied “oldie” events are impossible to even guess with the chemistry an unknown in the doubles and the eyesight in question for the oldies, but what do we kame of the much improved Ladies section? While the men’s side is undoubtedly getting stronger as mentioned above, the Ladies have improved in leaps and bounds and are a real credit to both the sport and organised Viv Ruscoe.

Ladies Champion Emma Cunningham

Emma Cunningham will be the one to beat without any doubt but there is a long list of challengers for her crown, with Collette Henrikson a serious challenger along with the likes of Vicki Lomax and Yvonne Ewing, just two more names to throw into the mix.

All in all we have a room of people covering just about every demographic known to man united by their love (in some cases obsession) with the sport of 8 ball pool, driven by the desire to beat or at least compete with the very best but enjoying the camaraderie and sportsmanship of their fellow players – still a sport struggling for the recognition it deserves (4 million players in the UK for starters), but one still going places thanks to the IPA and even more importantly, the players who make it all worthwhile.