Luck Be A Lady At Haydock

A mile and a half or thereabouts for the Group Three Pinnacle Stakes next, and a race won by William Haggas for the last two years with Sea La Rosa and Sea Silk Road, both daughters of Sea The Stars, and both four-year-olds, who have won seven of the last 10 runnings, with the others three going to five-year-olds.

It is rare to see a Group race so wide open with the markets having Sapphire Seas as the early 5/1 favourite for Charlie Appleby and Pat Dobbs after his York fourth in a better race. She can obviously go well here if she gets the trip at the first attempt, but there are others with equal arguments to be made.

Sea Theme has to be of interest for the Haggas team as another daughter of Sea The Stars and she can have a rewarding season with the likelihood of improvement to come, but a chance is taken on Lady Boba each way at a better price.

We do have to take her fitness on trust ahead of her first start since an easy win at Fontainebleau last November in Listed class, and with only five career starts, there may be more to come in 2024. More importantly, in a race where the majority of the fancied contenders are stepping up in trip, she has won over a mile and a half at Ffos Las and has no stamina questions to answer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lady Boba 3.00pm Haydock 10/1 most bookmakers