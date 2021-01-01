Mark Vennis & Different Place

‘Fighting On All Fronts’: filmmaker’s

third album comes out swinging

‘Fighting On All Fronts’ by Mark Vennis & Different Place is released on 27 November 2020 through Cadiz Music [Cat NoCADIZCD197].His third album-following the acclaimed ‘Uncharted Water’ and ‘A Beautiful Lie Or The Ugly Truth’-this too features an eclectic mix of different types of music influenced by the DIY ethos of punk rock. The album’s influences, lyrically and musically, are broad and take in films, books and indeed the current state of the world. Bedded in the band’s sound is their unique take on rock n roll and reggae. Whilst his day job is in film- he has produced Maxine Peake’s ‘Funny Cow’- music is a huge part of Mark Vennis’ life (he also produced the Slits Documentary ‘Here To Be Heard’ and the Don Letts Documentary ‘Rebel Dread’).

These songs, all written by Vennis, are about the underdogs, the oppressed, the forgotten, the downtrodden and down at heel, These are the people you don’t read about: the loved, the lost, the sinking, the drowning, the burning. ‘Fighting On All Fronts’ is an album about the insecurity of modern life, tales from the end of the world, and that age-old battle with yourself. There is light and shade and there are good times and bad. As Vennis himself says, “We are just trying to make sense of it all the only way we know how – through our songs.”

The musicians on the album are: Mark Vennis, Dave Sweetenham, Duncan LeFeuvre, Brian Gee and ‘Fighting On All Fronts’ was produced and recorded by Duncan LeFeuvre at Gravel Track Studios.

TRACKLISTING

1. Fighting On All Fronts / 2. Waste Away / 3. Cut Me Loose / 4. House On The Corner Of The Road / 5. Light Summer Rain / 6. Messages From A Messed Up World/ 7. More In Sorrow / 8.The Shark / 9. Spinning Gold / 10. The Edge Of Everything / 11 Backwater /12. As The Crow Flies / 13. Shadowboxing

‘Fighting On All Fronts’ is a compelling and forthright piece of work; this music will quicken your pulse, raise your spirits and make you think.