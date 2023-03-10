McCoys Are Flavour Of The Month

The Cheltenham countdown continues but we have a half-decent card from Market Rasen this afternoon to work on first, where Here Comes McCoy may be worthy of a little support in the 2.40pm. Off since April 2021, he returned last December when tried over fences, but that didn’t work out as he unseated at the first, meaning his next run was pretty much his first real start in some time.

Although beaten five lengths in to third here over course and distance, he ran on strongly at the death and now they know that he stays, they may chose to ride him that little bit nearer to any early pace.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Here Comes McCoy 2.40pm Market Rasen 6/1 Paddy Power