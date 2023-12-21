Nicholls Know What He is Doing

Off to Ascot for my second bet and it is a risky one I admit! Paul Nicholls is one of our top trainers as we all know, and if he thinks youngster Blueking D’Oroux is worthy of a place in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, who am I to argue. Due off at 2.25pm the four-year-old has won both his starts this season over shorter, but there must be something he is showing at home suggesting this is his trip for Paul to send him here. On official ratings he has 11lb to find with Dashel Drasher, but it may be time for the old guard to give way to the next generation, and at a he price we can afford to risk a few pennies each way just in case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blueking D’Oroux 2.25pm Ascot 10/1 most bookmakers