Octopus TV Failure Awards – Juicero by Andrew Eborn

In this weekly series renowned international lawyer, strategist and futurologist Andrew Eborn, President of Octopus TV and Knot The Truth and Founder of the Octopus TV Failure Awards, shines a light on the products and services, brand extensions and campaigns that failed to take off and have as a result earned entry into The Octopus TV Failure Awards.



As Andrew points out “We always celebrate success whilst hiding the failures that led to that success. The Octopus TV Failure Awards finally give failure the attention it deserves. If necessity is the mother of invention then failure is the father of success. From failed products and services to campaigns and ads we would rather forget, we want to encourage organisations and brands to be better at learning from failures not just ignoring them and pretending they never happened.”

Thank you for all the new nominations for the Octopus TV Failure Awards.

Keep them coming.

63% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions but only 7% claim they are successful in achieving them.

By far the most popular New Year’s resolution – with over 70% – is to diet and/or to eat more healthily.

It is therefore not surprising that I have been inundated with suggestions to include this week’s nominee for the Octopus TV Failure Awards, Juicero https://www.juicero.com

Raw



Juicero was set up in 2013 by Doug Evans, the raw food evangelist who had previously helped Denise Mari establish Organic Avenue, a chain of juice bars selling cold-press concoctions in glass jars.

Squeezed Out

In 2013 70% of Organic Avenue was sold to investment firm Weld North. Doug Evans was then squeezed out. Organic Avenue subsequently folded.

As Doug Evans explained “..when we started Organic Avenue in 2002 we were the only cold-pressed, organic bottled juice company in the United States. And by 2012 there were hundreds of companies. And it became commoditized. There was very little barrier to entry. Anyone could buy a juicer, squeeze some juice, put it in a bottle.”

Pressing on

Doug Evans continued to pursue his passion for pressing turning his attention to the personal juicer.

In an interview with technology website Recode, Doug Evans compared his pursuit of juicing perfection to Steve Jobs’ work on a mainstream personal computer

“I’m going to do what Steve did. I’m going to take the mainframe computer and create a personal computer, I’m going to take a mainframe juice press and I’m going to create a personal juice press,”

iMac of juicers

And so the iMac of juicers was born. As one reviewer pointed out “It also sort of looks like ET’s head when he’s wearing that sheet.”

Doug Evans proudly pointed out that his juice press wields four tons of force—“enough to lift two Teslas,” “There are 400 custom parts in here …..There’s a scanner; there’s a microprocessor; there’s a wireless chip, wireless antenna.”

https://www.recode.net/2016/9/12/12893026/doug-evans-juicero-too-embarrassed-to-ask-podcast-transcript

The Juicero Press works with Juicero Produce Packs, single-purpose pods full of crushed fruit and veg supplied by the company on subscription.

Extracting US$120 million

Impressively, Juicero extracted around US$120 million from investors including some Silicon Valley giants such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Alphabet Inc.

The subscription model has always proved to be a sweet spot for venture capitalists.

VCs were no doubt encouraged by the success of businesses such as Nespresso which couple one-time sale of hardware with repeat sales of consumables.

David Krane a partner at GV – formerly Google Ventures – pointed out it is “one of the most complicated businesses he has ever funded” “It’s software. It’s consumer electronics. It’s produce and packaging”.

Owning the value chain

Owning, controlling or at least understanding the value chain is certainly something which I would advocate and a model I follow. I am now involved with businesses across the IP value chain from the generation of ideas, to design, production, marketing and promotion, distribution, licensing and new technology – including holograms, VR and AI – in addition to supplying related services such as licences, talent, technology, event & artist management and strategic brand development.

A smorgasbord of services provides added value to customers not just for convenience and cross-fertilisation but also by enabling a deep understanding of their businesses and brands.

By controlling the value chain it is possible for businesses to offer some products or services at reduced rates in order to secure revenue streams via other products and services. Many companies, for example, have found success giving away the hardware and making money on the software.

Im–pressed

VCs bought Juicero’s vision. The Juicero Press was launched in March 2016 with an eye watering price tag of $699. The pouches of chopped fruits and vegetables were sold exclusively by the company by subscription.

Each week customers would be shipped a bundle of 5 produce packs starting at US$29.99 per weekly 5 pack bundle.

Juicero was dubbed “Keurig for juice”

Fortune magazine pointed out it really does seem to be as simple as that revolutionary single-serve coffee system. “After setting up a weekly ingredients subscription through the Juicero app, users wait for their first “packs” of chopped up mixtures of organic produce to arrive. Users place a pack in the wi-fi-connected machine, press a button, and an 8-oz. glass of juice pours out.”

http://fortune.com/2016/04/02/juicero-doug-evans-startup/

Dunn & Dusted

In October 2016 Jeff Dunn, former President of Coca Cola North America took over from Doug Evans as CEO. In January 2017 the price of the Juicero Press was dropped to US$399.

Value Vs Price

Defending the cost, Jeff Dunn pointed out that “the value is in how easy it is for a frazzled dad to do something good for himself while getting the kids ready for school, without having to prep ingredients and clean a juicer. It’s in how the busy professional who needs more greens in her life gets app reminders to press produce packs before they expire, so she doesn’t waste the hard-earned money she spent on them.”

Taking the pips

In spite of changes in pricing, Juicero was widely ridiculed.

Tom Goodwin wrote: “This is everything wrong about Silicon Valley in one note. A sort of unique sense of out of touch that makes people who ship chopped vegetables at 4000% mark-up think they are changing the world because of a nice looking app. And then they feel appalled that real people don’t see it that way.”

CNET called it a product “built to squeeze your wallet dry.”

Turning sour

To make matters worse, in April 2017 Bloomberg ran a story accompanied by a video demonstrating that Juicero’s pouches could be squeezed by hand without the need to use Juicero’s high-tech machine.

Investors have poured $120 million into this juicer startup. There's just one tiny problem https://t.co/TnLB4XTAsR pic.twitter.com/WUqLl8nEdR — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) April 19, 2017

Four tons of force—“enough to lift two Teslas,” whilst impressive was entirely unnecessary.

Fighting back, Jeff Dunn maintained that the “hacking” of the pouches did not produce the same quality of juice as the machine was calibrated to deal with different ingredients differently. Very convincing !

Living Life on The Veg

Jeff Dunn went on to point out that the machines had other advantages “The value of Juicero is more than a glass of cold-pressed juice. Much more” As each pouch of fruit and veg had a QR code that must be scanned and verified by the Internet-connected machine before it could be used, the firm could disable them remotely “..if there is, for example, a spinach recall. In these scenarios, we’re able to protect our consumers in real-time”.

It is also possible to ensure that customers do not make juice with pouches that had expired.

Although many argue that this is not really a problem as the pouches have expiration dates written on them.

Critics remain unconvinced pointing out that Juicero is effectively a solution to something which is just not a problem.

Distribution

In addition to the viability of the product, distribution was also a challenge. As the pouches had limited shelf life with perishable contents they could not be shipped long distances. Distribution had therefore been limited to only a few US States.

Toodle pip !

In spite of focusing its resources on lowering the price of the Press and Produce Packs and a valiant PR fight back Juicero announced on 1st September 2017 that ..”after selling over a million Produce Packs, we must let you know that we are suspending the sale of the Juicero Press and Produce Packs immediately.”

https://www.juicero.com/company-news/

They pointed out that “…it became clear that creating an effective manufacturing and distribution system for a nationwide customer base requires infrastructure that we cannot achieve on our own as a standalone business. We are confident that to truly have the long-term impact we want to make, we need to focus on finding an acquirer with an existing national fresh food supply chain who can carry forward the Juicero mission.”



TOFA

To its many critics Juicero was an over-engineered, over-priced solution to a problem that just did not really exist. The squeeze on Juicero meant that it ran out of juice.

For these reasons Juicero is this week’s nominee for the Octopus TV Failure Awards

Join me next week for more fantastically fabulous failures ….



Until then …. toodle pip!



© Andrew Eborn 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

The words “Octopus” and “Failure” and the “O” mark are Registered Trade Marks of Octopus TV Ltd and may not be used without permission. All Rights Reserved.



[email protected]



Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewEborn and @OctopusTV



From failed products and services to campaigns and ads we would rather

forget, we want to encourage organisations and brands to be better at

learning from failures not just ignoring them and pretending they

never happened.



Send your nominations with full description and images to [email protected]



In addition to international recognition and glittering prizes the

winners will receive the much valued TOFA

“The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.” – Henry Ford

“Failures are finger posts on the road to achievement.” – C.S. Lewis

“Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill