PETER AND AUTUMN PHILLIPS ENJOY A DAY AT THE RACES

Estranged royal couple Peter and Autumn Phillips put on a united front as they enjoyed the racing at the Cheltenham Festival today.

The couple, who announced their separation last month, proved they remain on good terms despite their split as they laughed and joked at Cheltenham Racecourse.

It is the first time Canadian-born Autumn, 41, has been seen in public since they announced their split in a public statement last month.

Meanwhile Peter’s sister Zara Tindall, 38, looked smart in a classic navy Guinea coat and a matching feather fascinator by Juliette Botterill Millinery as she arrived at Cheltenham with her friend Dolly Maude. Her husband Mike Tindall arrived shortly after her and hurried into the festival.

