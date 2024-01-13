Rebel With A Cause?

Sometimes you just spot something and although backing Rebel Path comes with numerous dangers, I just can’t resist – albeit to very small stakes. Yes, the five-year-old hasn’t been seen for 874 days since winning at Deauville on August 2021, when in the ownership of Godolphin and the capable hands of Andre Fabre.

All out to hold on over a sixth furlong that day, the 160,000 Euro yearling drops back a furlong here after being sold on for just £3,000 in June last year when bought by trainer Stuart Williams., and if (it’s a big IF) he can get back to anything near to his winning form then he could be even better suited by this trip. The market may eventually prove to be the best guide to his chances (and perhaps how fit he is after such a long time off), and he is, at the very least, an interesting option.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rebel Path 6.00pm Wolverhampton 3/1 Bet365