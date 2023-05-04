Rodin Is A Work Of Art

To round this Saturday off we face the tricky balance of ability versus value in the 2000 Guineas where the majority are making their seasonal bow – so who has trained on and who hasn’t? James Doyle win this last year on supposed Charlie Appleby second string Coroebus and will be hoping lightning strikes twice with the unbeaten Noble Style, and at 20/1 I am sorely tempted despite William Buick picking Silver Knott, while Chaldean would be the stuff of dreams if Frankie Dettori can ride a classic winner on his final season in the saddle.

All three could go well, but Aidan O’Brien has won this four times in the last eight years, and he may hold the aces with Little Big Bear and Auguste Rodin, who are the first two in the betting. The last named is the latest talking horse off the Coolmore production line and is supposedly the next big thing, but they say that every year (marketing for their stallions futures), and we won’t know of its true or hype until after the race.

What we do know is he has never won on the predicted Good going with all his successes on a softer surface, and as a son of Deep Impact, we all think he will be an even better horse on a quicker surface which is pretty frightening. 6/4 is poor if I am honest, but he may well be as good as they hope and seems the likeliest winner – though I will have a saver on Noble Style who looks overpriced to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Auguste Rodin 4.40pm Newmarket 15/8 William Hill and Unibet