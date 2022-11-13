Sky TV’s Hayley Palmer & BBC’s Larissa Eddie beam in bikinis as they relax on luxury spa day 

Hayley & Larissa strip down into their bikinis during a spa stay at the Hilton London Syon Park

Hayley admitted it was a well deserved break after her hectic filming schedule

Larissa revealed that she had stayed overnight at the swanky getaway and enjoyed spa treatments

Sharing the trip on Instragram, Hayley quoted ‘Let things happen, trust the process and enjoy the ride’

All eyes were on the pair as they took a dip wearing eye catching swimsuits. Larissa opted for sparkles whilst Hayley donned a striped bikini & cool blue swimsuit.

Hayley & Larissa couldn’t wait to splash around in the pool, whilst donning their sunkissed skin fresh from a recent trip to Crete .

The friends who originally met during a radio show, swapped their bikinis for fluffy robes and slippers to enjoy a hot stone massage

Finally, the friends changed into their glamorous evening dressses to enjoy a 3 course dinner accompanied by Champagne in the Hilton’s Mood Restaurant