SOUTH AFRICA DURBAN JULY SPECIAL

Every year I count my blessings having never really worked a day in my life – horseracing has been my love for more years than I care to acknowledge, and although I am no millionaire, I have got by working at my hobby for over 30 years now, good days and bad days, just like anyone else.

Contrary to popular belief, my days are not spent sipping champagne in the Owners and Trainers bar on track, I am far more likely to be found beavering away in my home office writing reviews and previews, working through the form book and looking for the next winner – sometimes successfully, sometimes not. Every now and again I get the chance to head off to the races, and most years I do try my best to attend the Hollywoodbets Durban July, South Africa’s most important race.

I need to start by thanking Lisel King, Hollywood Bets, and everyone else involved in South African racing for the invitation – it isn’t a jolly, but we are looked after on arrival and for the week, with trips to Summerveld to talk to owners and trainers and watch the horses working (think Newmarket on steroids), as well as race day which just has to be seen to be believed.

Historically, racing has always been a major sport in South Africa and although they have been struggling a little in recent years with football dominating the betting turnover, they appear to be turning the corner thanks to private and public investment, some sensible belt tightening, and I suspect a behind the scenes review to make sure that can continue. The Hollywoodbets Durban July is THE race of the season, and is an incredible experience should you ever get the opportunity (review to follow), and is backed up with some high class contests on the supporting card with a total of 12 races making it a marathon not a sprint, first race at 11.35am, the last at 4.55pm. Most years we then have an added unofficial race – where (usually) drunken racegoers strip off and run down the home straight in all their glory, but I will give it a miss (again) this season, far too cold!

It is party central, but more of that in my second article as this one is all about the likelier winners, and as I am fully aware my knowledge of South African form could be written on a postage stamp, I went to track work at stupid o’clock this morning (4.00am if you really want to know) for a long chat with Michael “Muis” Roberts, trainer of early favourite See It Again. Our older readers will remember the popular South African for winning the British Jockeys’ Championship in 1992 (and 11 times South African Champion), but possibly best known for his partnership with dual Coral Eclipse winner Mtoto (which means small child in Swahili, by the way). He now trains 50 horses here in Durban, and I have to say looks happy as Larry to be doing so and fit as a flea.

See It Again is seen as the best three-year-old in South Africa at present, the son of the Sir Henry Ceil trained Twice Over has won two of his last three starts though be warned, he likes to come from way off the pace, and will need a bit of luck in running in what can be a pretty rough race. A three-quarter brother to dual winner Do It Again (who is back for more at the age of eight) he is certainly bred for this race, though naturally I asked Michael the four important questions – draw, trip, track, and weight. He will be popping out of the seven stall but will probably be held back to, in Michael’s words ”scrape the paint”, so that won’t be an issue, while track and trip are deemed to be perfect, whatever others may say. If there is an issue (other than a poor run) then it may be his weight. Described as “probably a couple of kilos too much” by his trainer, he will need a career best here but is still improving and may have more to offer. I can only wish him all the best and hope to cheer his colt home, though I will admit I am having a saver on his brother too, who could yet surprise them all.

As mentioned we do have a large back up card, but I am not daft enough to think I can suss out the handicap form so any other suggestions will be in the better contests, and should be taken with a large dose of salt – I will be backing them to very small stakes and that should tell you all you need to know. I have asked around to find everyone’s fancies on the day, and those who garnered the most votes start with Arumugam in the Gold Vase (Race 4), who should be each way value. He arrives in good form after a second to Future Pearl last time out but is better off at the weights with the winner here, and stays this trip unlike plenty in the field – he could hit a place if we are really lucky.

Miss Geriatrix has looked a very decent filly, winning all four starts for Sean Tarry, and she may well go off at a prohibitive price for the Golden Slipper with every chance she has more to come, while Gimmeanotherchance looks the one to be on the Golden Horseshoe for internationally renowned trainer Mike de Kock, who is certain to have the two-year-old colt primed to the second.

Lastly for now, I met jockey Rachel Venniker for the first time this morning and I will be brave enough to suggest you watch out for her in the long-term. She is only young and will improve considerably as she gains in race-riding experience, but one thing is already crystal clear – horses run for her, which is a priceless commodity. Already the first female to be crowned Champion Apprentice at the age of 20 with 70 wins from 570 rides last season (finishing 14th on the overall jockey standings) she has the racing World at her feet, and I honestly believe she can go as far as she wants to go – hopefully we will see her test her mettle in the UK some time in the years ahead.

Sean’s South Africa Suggestions:

Arumugam each way in the Gold Vase (Race 4)

Miss Geriatrix to win the Golden Slipper Race 5

Gimmeanotherchance to win the Golden Horseshoe (Race 6)See It Again each way in the Durban July (Race 7)