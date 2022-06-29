STEPS, UB40, AQUA & CASCADA ANNOUNCED AS HEADLINERS FOR BACK 2 FESTIVAL 2022

50 acts join the line-up as the festival promises to be the largest event of its kind in 2022

The most outrageous trip down memory lane, BACK 2 FESTIVAL is returning for summer 2022, with a line-up boasting over 50 artists from the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s! The 2022 event will take place from Thursday 30th June – Sunday 3rd July with improved access and room for even more festival goers. Going into its sixth year, BACK 2 FESTIVAL is moving back to where it all started at Catton Park in Derbyshire.

Headliners across the four-day event include Steps, UB40, Cascada and Aqua. With nine UK Number 1s and over 145 weeks spent in the UK Top 10 between them, the artists are set to get the crowds singing and dancing along to all the pop mega hits!

Nostalgic reggae-pop heavyweights UB40 featuring Ali Campbell (In Memory of Astro); pop superstars Steps and Aqua; and German dance act Cascada will be topping the bill across the four-day festival. Joining these pop heavyweights on the main stage are the likes of East 17, S Club, Fatman Scoop, Vengaboys, T’Pau, Scouting for Girls, Toploader and Ace of Base; all aiming to transport revellers back in time with their well-known hits.

With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, festival goers across the four days will be dazzled with performances from a variety of pop legends, garage acts, dance DJs, and retro chart toppers across two, fantastic stages.

One of the most well-known pop acts of the 90s, Claire, Faye, H, Lee and Lisa – formed Steps in 1997 and their debut single ‘5,6,7,8’ reached number 14 in the UK singles chart, remaining one of the highest selling singles to never reach the top 10. The band scored an impressive 13 top five singles in a row. The band will be featuring at Catton Park as part of their 25th Anniversary Summer Tour, ready to perform classics like Tragedy, Deeper Shade of Blue and Stomp.

UB40 formed in 1978 and went on to become one of the most successful reggae bands in the world, selling over 70 million records worldwide. Originally from Birmingham, the band propelled to international stardom with classic songs including Red Red Wine, (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You and I Got You Babe. Fuelled by their classic reggae spirit, the group is now fronted by founding member Ali Campbell, who alongside a seven-piece band is ready to get Catton Park moving as part of their upcoming tour, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell (In Memory of Astro).

Successful European pop group Aqua are looking forward to taking to the stage once again. Inspired by the like of Ace of Base and ABBA, ‘Barbie Girl’ was Aqua’s most popular hit, achieving success across the globe in the late 1990s and early 2000s, gaining multi-platinum status.

Cascada, a German dance music act founded in 2004 by singer Natalie Horler and DJs/producers DJ Manian and DJ Yanou, are best known for their hit singles ‘Everytime We Touch’, ‘What Hurts the Most’, ‘Evacuate the Dancefloor’, and ‘Miracle’.

Keeping the party going in the dance tent will be top dance, club and garage artists from across the three decades including Artful Dodger, Sweet Female Attitude, Basshunter, Sash! and N-Trance. Stage partners for 2022 include Garage Nation and Clubland, with more to be announced.

Beyond the music, there is plenty of entertainment for families to enjoy, from a gaming tent and wrestling ring, to firework displays and flower crown workshops – to help people really get into the festival spirit!

Catton Park, located next to local gem Catton Hall, is in the heart of the National Forest and equidistant from London, Manchester and Norwich, making it the ideal location for festival goers from across the UK.

Tickets are available to buy now from www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets. Day tickets are on sale from just £25, with 4-night weekend camping tickets available from £129.99.

BACK 2 FESTIVAL have also partnered with ontick.co.uk to give you the option of spread payments! With just a 25% deposit you can secure your place to party in the park and spread the rest of your booking over 3 easy monthly payments. The deadline for spread payments is due to end February 27th 2022.

Full line up:

STEPS | UB40 | AQUA | CASCADA | BASSHUNTER | ARTFUL DODGER | JILTED GENERATION

East 17 | Symphonic Ibiza | Video Geeks | James Dean | Vengaboys | 2 Unlimited | T’Pau | Dave Pearce | Clock | Pat Sharp (DJ set & Host) |Belinda Davis (Whitney Tribute) | Capella

Video Geeks| Scouting for Girls | Fatman Scoop | Snap | Ace of Base | Culture beat Whigfield | Robin S | S Club Party | Corona | Oxide & Neutrino | Sweet Female Attitude

Pied Piper| Martin Liberty Lamer | Wideboys | DJ Cartier | MC DT | Sharky P | DJ Bugzee

MC Kie | Sybil | David Rodigan | Sonia | Toploader | Rockeoke | Video Geeks | Sash!

Ultrabeat | N-Trance

Back2 Festival takes place from 30 June – 3 July 2022 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. For more information, visit: https://back2festivals.co.uk/