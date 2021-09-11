Teqany Ticks All The Boxes

More handicap action from Haydock this evening with their twilight card throwing up a few possibilities worth considering.

Teqany has done well recently for Fergal O’Brien with front-running wins at Chepstow and Pontefract under Dougie Costello who seems to have clicked with the son of Dark Angel, and better still, his recent comfortable if narrow win has only seen his handicap mark go up by 2lb.

When you consider he is rated 148 over hurdles and 142 over fences you can see how potentially well-handicapped he remains and if he can get an easy lead, and set his own fractions, he will prove mightily difficult to pass up the home straight once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Teqany 6.55pm Haydock 10/1 Paddy Power, Betfair