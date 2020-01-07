THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS 2020 REVEALS SHORTLISTED STARS AND SHOWS FOR BIGGEST NIGHT IN TV

REVEALS SHORTLISTED STARS AND SHOWS FOR BIGGEST NIGHT IN TV

25th ANNIVERSARY OF UK’S LEADING TV AWARDS

NEW NTA HOST DAVID WALLIAMS NOMINATED IN TV JUDGE CATEGORY

ANT & DEC SHORTLISTED IN TV PRESENTER CATEGORY FOR 19th YEAR

NTA DEBUT NOMINEES INCLUDE FLEABAG, CHERNOBYL, A CONFESSION,

GENTLEMAN JACK, DERRY GIRLS, THE CAPTURE, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK, AND LITTLE MIX STAR JESY NELSON

The viewers have spoken. The votes are in. Britain’s best-loved TV programmes and performers can be revealed in the eagerly awaited shortlist for the 25th Anniversary National Television Awards.

The final round of voting opens today (7th January 2020). Now it is time for the nation to decide who will emerge victorious at the star-studded ceremony, broadcast live on ITV on 28th January 2020 from The O2 London – and the new NTA host David Walliams is among the list of nominees.

New Drama recognises an outstanding year for exciting debut series. Chernobyl was hailed by some as the best drama of any year ever, and high praise also came to A Confession, Cleaning Up, Gentleman Jack and surveillance thriller The Capture.

Comedy’s stellar 12 months are represented with shows spearheaded by some of the biggest names in showbiz. Ricky Gervais’s After Life and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag take on the triumphant second series of Derry Girls, the debut run of Sex Education and the national treasure that is Mrs Brown’s Boys.

They have been reunited in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and embarked on a DNA Journey together. Now can long-time champions Ant & Dec make it an extraordinary 19-year reign by retaining their TV Presenter title? Will the duo’s seemingly unstoppable run be halted by either Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby or Phillip Schofield?

BBC3’s records were broken thanks to Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out which saw the Little Mix star explore the impact of cyber-bullying on her mental health. Now her soul-baring documentary has landed Jesy a nomination for the Factual award, where she is alongside the hard-hitting Ambulance, Friday-night favourite Gogglebox, the heartwarming Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and the camper van hijinks featured in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

There were triumphant returns for our Drama nominees – Line of Duty’s interrogations remained as gripping as ever, Peaky Blinders made the leap to BBC1, Call the Midwife continued to tug on heartstrings, while Killing Eve came back for an eagerly awaited second series. Casualty makes the category, too, after a powerful mental health storyline featuring paramedic hero Iain Dean (actor Michael Stevenson).

In Drama Performance hard men Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Idris Elba (Luther) take on the not-to-be-trifled-with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) – plus there is competition from the relatively unsung Michael Stevenson who excelled as suicidal paramedic Iain Dean in Casualty.

When it comes to TV Judge what will be the ruling on master of ceremonies and reigning champion David Walliams who is up for the same award as his BGT boss and co-star Simon Cowell? But Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK), will.i.am (The Voice UK and The Voice Kids) and the flamboyant RuPaul, who brought his Drag Race to UK shores, will make sure that this is a keenly fought contest.

Katie McGlynn’s exit as Sinead Tinker on Coronation Street reduced the nation to tears. She, along with Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Danny Miller (Emmerdale) and Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks) are all in contention for Serial Drama Performance.

Rating-grabbing contests clash for the Talent Show trophy. Dancing on Ice hasskated into the public’s affections, but where will viewers rank it among TV favourites Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice UK and Strictly Come Dancing?

The National Television Awards is the biggest night in TV, celebrating the nation’s best-loved, most successful shows and stars.

Viewers wanting to make their voices heard should get voting now!

HOW TO VOTE

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com OR by phone on 0905 647 2020. Calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes. Votes must be in by 12 noon on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting. The results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony, live on ITV from The O2 London on 28th January 2020, from 7.30pm.

NTA Tickets:

You could be there!

Book your tickets now for the most spectacular, star-studded night in the TV calendar! Go to: www.nationaltvawards.com/tickets

2020 NTA Categories

New Drama

Talent Show

Drama

TV Presenter

Factual

Drama Performance

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Challenge Show

Serial Drama

Serial Drama Performance

Comedy

Newcomer

Live Magazine Show

TV Judge

L TELEVISION AWARDS 2020

REVEALS SHORTLISTED STARS AND SHOWS FOR BIGGEST NIGHT IN TV

25th ANNIVERSARY OF UK’S LEADING TV AWARDS

NEW NTA HOST DAVID WALLIAMS NOMINATED IN TV JUDGE CATEGORY

ANT & DEC SHORTLISTED IN TV PRESENTER CATEGORY FOR 19th YEAR

NTA DEBUT NOMINEES INCLUDE FLEABAG, CHERNOBYL, A CONFESSION,

GENTLEMAN JACK, DERRY GIRLS, THE CAPTURE, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK, AND LITTLE MIX STAR JESY NELSON

The viewers have spoken. The votes are in. Britain’s best-loved TV programmes and performers can be revealed in the eagerly awaited shortlist for the 25th Anniversary National Television Awards.

The final round of voting opens today (7th January 2020). Now it is time for the nation to decide who will emerge victorious at the star-studded ceremony, broadcast live on ITV on 28th January 2020 from The O2 London – and the new NTA host David Walliams is among the list of nominees.

New Drama recognises an outstanding year for exciting debut series. Chernobyl was hailed by some as the best drama of any year ever, and high praise also came to A Confession, Cleaning Up, Gentleman Jack and surveillance thriller The Capture.

Comedy’s stellar 12 months are represented with shows spearheaded by some of the biggest names in showbiz. Ricky Gervais’s After Life and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag take on the triumphant second series of Derry Girls, the debut run of Sex Education and the national treasure that is Mrs Brown’s Boys.

They have been reunited in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and embarked on a DNA Journey together. Now can long-time champions Ant & Dec make it an extraordinary 19-year reign by retaining their TV Presenter title? Will the duo’s seemingly unstoppable run be halted by either Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby or Phillip Schofield?

BBC3’s records were broken thanks to Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out which saw the Little Mix star explore the impact of cyber-bullying on her mental health. Now her soul-baring documentary has landed Jesy a nomination for the Factual award, where she is alongside the hard-hitting Ambulance, Friday-night favourite Gogglebox, the heartwarming Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and the camper van hijinks featured in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

There were triumphant returns for our Drama nominees – Line of Duty’s interrogations remained as gripping as ever, Peaky Blinders made the leap to BBC1, Call the Midwife continued to tug on heartstrings, while Killing Eve came back for an eagerly awaited second series. Casualty makes the category, too, after a powerful mental health storyline featuring paramedic hero Iain Dean (actor Michael Stevenson).

In Drama Performance hard men Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Idris Elba (Luther) take on the not-to-be-trifled-with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) – plus there is competition from the relatively unsung Michael Stevenson who excelled as suicidal paramedic Iain Dean in Casualty.

When it comes to TV Judge what will be the ruling on master of ceremonies and reigning champion David Walliams who is up for the same award as his BGT boss and co-star Simon Cowell? But Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK), will.i.am (The Voice UK and The Voice Kids) and the flamboyant RuPaul, who brought his Drag Race to UK shores, will make sure that this is a keenly fought contest.

Katie McGlynn’s exit as Sinead Tinker on Coronation Street reduced the nation to tears. She, along with Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Danny Miller (Emmerdale) and Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks) are all in contention for Serial Drama Performance.

Rating-grabbing contests clash for the Talent Show trophy. Dancing on Ice hasskated into the public’s affections, but where will viewers rank it among TV favourites Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice UK and Strictly Come Dancing?

The National Television Awards is the biggest night in TV, celebrating the nation’s best-loved, most successful shows and stars.

Viewers wanting to make their voices heard should get voting now!

HOW TO VOTE

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com OR by phone on 0905 647 2020. Calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes. Votes must be in by 12 noon on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting. The results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony, live on ITV from The O2 London on 28th January 2020, from 7.30pm.

NTA Tickets:

You could be there!

Book your tickets now for the most spectacular, star-studded night in the TV calendar! Go to: www.nationaltvawards.com/tickets

2020 NTA Categories

New Drama

Talent Show

Drama

TV Presenter

Factual

Drama Performance

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Challenge Show

Serial Drama

Serial Drama Performance

Comedy

Newcomer

Live Magazine Show

TV Judge