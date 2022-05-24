TRIXIE & KATYA LIVE COMES TO UK NOVEMBER 2022





Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova announce their first UK tour together, Trixie And Katya Live. The European tour will kick off at London’s famed Ovo Arena Wembley on 5 November 2022 and return on 25 November to Glasgow’s Armadillo and ending at the Dublin 3 Arena on 11 December 2022.



The live show is a scripted satire inspired by road trip comedies from the 90s, including To Wong Foo, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Crossroads, and more.







How to get tickets



They go on general sale at 10am on 27 May via Ticketmaster here.



This includes general admission and VIP upgrades.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale which takes place from 10am on 25 May. To access this sign up at trixieandkatya.com.

An O2 presale will take place at 10am on 25 May for selected UK dates. This will be available for O2 mobile customers and you can access it at priority.o2.co.uk by using your mobile number to sign up or log in.

Trixie and Katya UK and European tour dates

5 November – London, OVO Arena – tickets

8 November – Lodz, Atlas Arena

9 November – Berlin, Tempodrom

10 November – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

12 November – Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie

13 November – Copenhagen, KB Hallen

14 November – Stockholm, Annexet

16 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

19 November – Barcelona, Saint Jordi Club – tickets

21 November – Zurich, The Hall

22 November – Antwerp, Stadsschouwburg

23 November – Paris, Salle Pleyel

25 November – Glasgow, Armadillo – tickets

27 November – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

29 November – Portsmouth, Guildhall – tickets

30 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

2 December – Blackpool, Opera House – tickets

3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets

4 December – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets

7 December – Hull, Bonus Arena – tickets

8 December – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets

11 December – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

