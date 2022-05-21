Trophy Can Take First Prize

Windsor put on a challenging card this evening where I suspect we may well see some long-priced winers but hopefully not in the 6.10pm where Love Trophy Power is all set to get off the mark – though I doubt we get much of a price about the Roger Varian filly. Third at Yarmouth on her debut before being beaten a neck in to second at Kempton on the all-weather, she has had a winter off to mature and strengthen and really ought to prove far too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Love Trophy Power 6.10pm Windsor 4/7 Bet365