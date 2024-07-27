Wiltshire Raider Heads To Uttoxeter With Every Chance

Having originally written this only to discover my selection was a ridiculous price (1/4) it’s time to move on to a different race and it’s off to Uttoxeter for the 2.55pm. Emma Lavelle is a trainer I have lot of time for and despite top-weight, you would have to think that Hang In There Has Every Chance of following up his three length course and distance victory last time out off just 4lb higher here.

His entry compresses the handicap, meaning only three of his rivals get to carry the correct weight, with the rest carrying 6lb or more than their allotted mark, and if he remains at the same level he appears to have Hometown Boy to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hang In There 2.55pm Uttoxeter 9/4 Bet365