Winter In The Summer – Whatever Next?

Although it looks like Changing Colours is the obvious choice to win the 2.20, for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, there may be better value to be had elsewhere in this field and I am going to take a chance with the unraced Captain Winters, who certainly looks the part on paper.

A son of Lope De Vega and closely related to Cape Byron (who won six raxes and was rated 113 at his best), he won’t mind nay rain unlike some, and with his stable on good form and Andrea Atzeni in the saddle, we should get a good run for our money even if we do only pick up a place.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Captain Winters 2.20pm Haydock 7/2 Bet365